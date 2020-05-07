An amusement centre robbery in Gillingham has led to a man being jailed for seven years.

Florjan Lleshi of Ager Avenue, Dagenham, appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on 7 May 2020 where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to robbery and possessing a knife in a public place.

The charges related to an incident which took place on 16 February at around 10.50am in Gillingham High Street.

Lleshi entered the centre where he was seen to play on a slot machine before violently threatening two people with a knife and stealing £1,000.

Following an investigation, he was arrested two days later on suspicion of committing the offence.

The 28-year-old was also charged with two robberies and two counts of possessing a knife following offences committed at two amusement centres in Romford and Welling on 7 July and 31 July 2019 respectively.

In both incidents he also violently threatened people with knives before stealing around £10,500.

Investigating officer PC Rebecca Howlett of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad says: ‘Lleshi’s sentence is reflective of the fear he brought to those inside the amusement centres, he didn’t care about how his actions affected others and was acting with the sole purpose of illegally gaining money to fund a gambling addiction.

‘Not only did he commit the offence in Gillingham but he had previously committed other similar offences which also instilled fear in his victims and I’m pleased he has been handed this sentence’.