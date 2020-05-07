Ashford crack dealer charged and remanded

A suspected drug dealer has been charged with attempting to sell crack cocaine and heroin in Ashford.

Joseph Morgan, 21, of no fixed abode, was arrested in the town on Wednesday 6 May 2020 by officers investigating county lines activity.

On Thursday 7 May, he was charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

He was also charged with possession of criminal property in relation to cash seized by police.

Mr Morgan is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court via virtual link on Friday 8 May.