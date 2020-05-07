Ashford man who tried to pull knife on officers is jailed

An Ashford man who tried to pull a knife on officers as they arrested him for assaulting a woman has been jailed.

Kuislend Dishi, of Tufton Street, was arrested on Wednesday 4 March 2020 after police officers were called to a report that a woman was being followed.

The 23-year-old was sentenced to a total of one year and eight months when he came before Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 30 April 2020.

On Tuesday 3 March, Dishi sent messages to a woman known to him, threatening to kill her and telling her he had a gun.

The following day, he approached the same woman in Ashford and grabbed her, pulling her towards his car.

Police attended and, when told he was being arrested, Dishi reached into his pocket, where he had a five-inch fixed-blade knife.

One of the officers managed to prevent him drawing the knife and he ran off, but was chased and arrested with the help of a member of the public.

Dishi was later charged with assaults on two emergency workers, a malicious communications offence, one charge of a common assault and one of having a bladed article.

He denied the offences in interview but admitted them when the case came to court.

PC Ryan Kelly, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘Dishi’s actions would have been terrifying for his female victim, the two police officers and the member of the public who assisted. I would like to praise the bravery of all of them.

‘Kent Police takes a zero tolerance approach to knife crime and we will seek to prosecute anyone found carrying a blade on our streets.’