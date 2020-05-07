Body found in Dunorlan Park Tunbridge Wells

Officers from Kent Police were called on Thursday Morning to Dunorlan Park in Tunbridge Wells following the grim discovery of a body.

Police were called just before 5am and an investigation has been launched.

One shocked couple who are regular early morning dog walkers said the park was sealed off at the entrance on Pembury Road with Police scene tape and a blue and white tent was erected near the boating lake.

An other man who asked not to be named said: It pretty unnerving I saw three police officers carrying a tent and the poles down towards the lake, I try and get out early with the dog but this morning it was all tape off with Police cars and a forensic van parked in the car park.

The seal was removed just before 10.30am on Thursday.

Kent Police have been approached for comment