Detectives investigating an incident on Kerry Drive in Upminster have charged a further two men.

Antony Lascelles, 32 , of Hitchin Close, RM3, has been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon (knife) and disqualified driving.

Adian Muirhead, 32 , of Falcon Way, RM15, was charged with assisting an offender.

Both are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 7 May.

Previously, Christopher Sargent, 26 of Macaulay Road, East Ham, E6 was charged on Thursday, 5 May with aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife).

He was remanded in custody to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 6 May. He will next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, 3 June.

Two males who were arrested on Sunday, 3 May on suspicion of aggravated burglary. Have released with no further action.