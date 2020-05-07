Detectives investigating the murder of David Gomoh in Newham have made two further arrests.

On Thursday, 7 May, a 21-year-old-man and a 15-year-old youth were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both remain in custody at an east London police station.

David was attacked at about 10.25pm on Sunday, 26 April on Freemasons Road, E16 near the junction with Kerry Close.

A post-mortem examination held at East Ham Mortuary on Wednesday, 29 April gave cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 8371/26Apr.