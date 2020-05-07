Extremely sad to report that Dr Tariq Shafi, Consultant Haematologist at Darent Valley Hospital, in Dartford has sadly passed away. He was on a ventilator for 2 weeks after contracting Covid19. A graduate of King Edward Medical College in Lahore and highly respected in his profession.
Dr Tariq Shafi has died of COVID19
-
Share This!
You may also like
The Lockdown Life Project – How Do Our Young People Feel in Lockdown?
Our young people have had important milestones taken away such as completing exams, the last day of school and the end of year prom. Routines...
Ashford man who tried to pull knife on officers is jailed
An Ashford man who tried to pull a knife on officers as they arrested him for assaulting a woman has been jailed. Kuislend...
Ashford crack dealer charged and remanded
A suspected drug dealer has been charged with attempting to sell crack cocaine and heroin in Ashford. Joseph Morgan, 21, of no fixed abode, was...
Two arrested after woman stabbed in broad daylight attack in centre of Brighton
An area has been thrown into total lockdown after a stabbing attack in the centre of Brighton. Officers from Sussex Police armed with tasers...
Members of the public are being asked to help find a man missing from Tunbridge Wells
Members of the public are being asked to help find a man missing from Tunbridge Wells. Paul Perkins was reported missing at around midday on...
Detectives investigating an incident on Kerry Drive in Upminster have charged a further two men
Detectives investigating an incident on Kerry Drive in Upminster have charged a further two men. Antony Lascelles, 32 , of Hitchin Close, RM3, has...
More than £500,000 in cash has been seized by specialist officers following an investigation into suspected money laundering.
More than £500,000 in cash has been seized by specialist officers following an investigation into suspected money laundering. Following an...
Officers are appealing for information after a war memorial was senselessly vandalised with permanent marker pen in Hayes, northwest London
Officers are appealing for information after a war memorial was senselessly vandalised with permanent marker pen in Hayes, northwest London. A member...
Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) continue to urge drivers to slow down...
Detectives investigating the murder of David Gomoh in Newham have made two further arrests
Detectives investigating the murder of David Gomoh in Newham have made two further arrests. On Thursday, 7 May, a 21-year-old-man and a 15-year-old...
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are today making a fresh appeal for information on the anniversary of the disappearance and subsequent murder of Mohammed Shah Subhani
It is now exactly one year on since the disappearance of Shah, which occurred on Tuesday, 7 May 2019 in the Derby Road area of Hounslow. ...
An amusement centre robbery in Gillingham has led to a man being jailed for seven years
An amusement centre robbery in Gillingham has led to a man being jailed for seven years. Florjan Lleshi of Ager Avenue, Dagenham, appeared at...
Body found in Dunorlan Park Tunbridge Wells
Officers from Kent Police were called on Thursday Morning to Dunorlan Park in Tunbridge Wells following the grim discovery of a body. Police were...
Man charged with Hammersmith flat murder
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Hammersmith have charged a man with murder. Tedros Haile, 30, of Fulham Palace Road, W6, was charged...
Police appeal after Enfield shooting
Detectives have released an image of a man they want to trace after a man was shot in Enfield. Police were called at 7.14pm on Thursday, 5 March to...
Man who spat at police is released on bail
Assault charges have been authorised against a man who is accused of spitting into the face of a Kent Police officer and telling them he had...
Over 1 million food boxes delivered to those most at risk from coronavirus
Over 1 million boxes of essential food have now been delivered to those at highest risk across England, with more than 290,000 boxes being...
Fire crews called to shed ablaze in Crawley
West Sussex Firefighters stationed at Crawley have been called to a blaze that has destroyed a shed. Crews were scrambled to Southgate Avenue on...
Police officer left seriously injured after struggle in Hendon
At around 7.12pm officers were in pursuit of a suspect vehicle in Dartmouth Road NW4. A man decamped from the vehicle and was located by an officer...
Officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Canterbury have released an image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries
Officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Canterbury have released an image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries. A man...
A man has appeared in court charged with a murder in Holloway
A man has appeared in court charged with a murder in Holloway. Sable Thomas, 42, of Dalmeny Road, N7 was charged with murder on Wednesday, 6 May. He...
A prolific burglar has been jailed after officers were able to forensically link him to a number of offences
A prolific burglar has been jailed after officers were able to forensically link him to a number of offences. John James Courtney, 44, of Longbridge...
Detectives investigating the death of 37-year-old Baljit Singh in Hayes have arrested two men in connection with the incident
Detectives investigating the death of 37-year-old Baljit Singh in Hayes have arrested two men in connection with the incident. Two men, aged 20 [A]...
Mass Police search after COVIDIOT Driver takes Police up the wrong way up the A20 in Orpington
A COVIDIOT Driver has been arrested after mass police chase involving five Police dogs, 20 officers and a force helicopter. The man was found...
A thief, who used wigs in an attempt to disguise himself as he stole from others in Thanet, has been jailed for 15 years
A thief, who used wigs in an attempt to disguise himself as he stole from others in Thanet, has been jailed for 15 years. Darren Giardina...
Witnesses are sought following a robbery in Ramsgate during which a man’s clothes were stolen.
Witnesses are sought following a robbery in Ramsgate during which a man’s clothes were stolen. Kent Police was called at around 1.55am on...
Gravesend residents are being urged to be vigilant after a pensioner had £15,000 stolen by a man claiming to be a police officer
Gravesend residents are being urged to be vigilant after a pensioner had £15,000 stolen by a man claiming to be a police officer. On 24 April...
A student who tried to force a woman to perform a sex act on him in the street has been sent to prison for attempted rape
A student who tried to force a woman to perform a sex act on him in the street has been sent to prison for attempted rape. Rami Othmane, 21 , from...