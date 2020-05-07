 Dr Tariq Shafi has died of COVID19 – UKNIP
BREAKING COVID19 Dartford Kent

Dr Tariq Shafi has died of COVID19

May 7, 2020

Extremely sad to report that Dr Tariq Shafi, Consultant Haematologist at Darent Valley Hospital, in Dartford has sadly passed away. He was on a ventilator for 2 weeks after contracting Covid19. A graduate of King Edward Medical College in Lahore and highly respected in his profession.

