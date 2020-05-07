Man charged with Hammersmith flat murder

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Hammersmith have charged a man with murder.

Tedros Haile, 30, of Fulham Palace Road, W6, was charged on the evening of Wednesday, 6 May.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 7 May.

Police were called at around 7.50pm on Tuesday, 5 May, to a seriously injured man at a flat off Fulham Palace Road near the junction with Hammersmith Square, W6.

The 32-year-old man, who was found injured, was pronounced dead at the scene at 20:29hrs. His next of kin has been informed.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held at Uxbridge Mortuary on Thursday, 7