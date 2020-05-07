Members of the public are being asked to help find a man missing from Tunbridge Wells.

Paul Perkins was reported missing at around midday on Thursday 7 May 2020 and is known to have travelled by car to Withyham, an area in east Sussex on the edge of the Ashdown Forest.

Paul is 58-years-old and is described as being around 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with short dark grey hair.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 07-0518.