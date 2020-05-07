More than £500,000 in cash has been seized by specialist officers following an investigation into suspected money laundering.

Following an intelligence led operation by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, approximately £600,000 in cash has been seized and a man has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.

Detective Inspector Nicola Hawkins, from Specialist Crime, said: “This is a substantive amount of money for one person to have lying around their property and not invested in a bank account.”

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, was arrested by Met officers on Wednesday, 6 May in Coventry. When he was arrested, officers found approximately £100,000 cash on him.

A subsequent search of his property in Coventry resulted in approximately £500,000 in cash and a money counter being recovered.

Detective Inspector Hawkins, added: “This arrest will no doubt disrupt a complex web of criminals who are funnelling money around the world in order to carry on their criminal activities.

“Even during the Covid-19 crisis, officers are working to dismantle and disrupt organised criminality and bring those involved to justice.”