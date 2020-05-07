Officers are appealing for information after a war memorial was senselessly vandalised with permanent marker pen in Hayes, northwest London.

A member of the public reported it to police after they noticed the childish scribblings on the memorial in Church Road, UB3, on Monday, 4 May.

Now officers are asking people to come forward if they recognise the writing or tags “Lord Enki” or “State of Ari” that were scrawled along with other words across the plinth.

The defaced war memorial, which records the names of local soldiers who lost their lives in both Worlds Wars, was brought to police attention in the same week as VE Day’s 75th anniversary.

PC Sean Creaby, from the Met’s Hayes Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This was a senseless and disrespectful act and I’m at a loss as to why anyone would target a War Memorial, particularly at a time when we should be remembering those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

“Not only was it a completely stupid thing to do, it was also an act of criminal damage and those responsible should know that there are consequences for this type of offence.

“If anyone recognises the handwriting or the tags, or has information about this, please do get in touch with us so we can investigate.

“We understand that this memorial means a lot to the community, and we care about it as much as they do.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101