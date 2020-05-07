Police appeal after Enfield shooting

Detectives have released an image of a man they want to trace after a man was shot in Enfield.

Police were called at 7.14pm on Thursday, 5 March to Chalfont Road in Enfield, to reports that a man, aged in his 30s, had been shot in the leg.

The man was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service before being discharged.

CCTV captured an image of the suspect who was seen travelling on an electric scooter along Chalfont Road. He then approached the victim and discharged several shots from a firearm at him.

The suspect then left the scene on the scooter and was last seen turning left into Chalfont Green, heading towards Central Avenue.

Police are treating this as an attempted murder and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area on the day of the offence.

Detective Constable Giselle Randall, from Specialist Crime North, who is investigating the incident, said: “The victim and his family have been deeply affected by this incident. This was a dangerous and callous attack on an individual that resulted in the reckless discharge of a firearm within a residential area. The suspect is dangerous and must not be approached. It is imperative that he is identified and arrested at the earliest opportunity.

“I am asking the public to assist us and would ask them to carefully consider the image of the suspect. The image shows distinctive clothing and I am confident that someone will recognise this male.

“The community play a vital part in the detection and prevention of crime and keeping London safe. I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch. Any information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

At this stage, no arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6406/5Mar.