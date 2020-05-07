Surrey firefighters are assisting their blue light partners, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), in the battle against COVID-19.

Five staff members have completed training delivered by SECAmb in preparation for their new temporary roles as Ambulance Assistants. They have been upskilling their clinical care knowledge as well as some additional driving training so that they can work closely alongside paramedics, if required, crewing frontline ambulances.

The team of five are all operational firefighters from Godstone, Guildford, Camberley and Reigate fire stations.

Kasey Beal, Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I’m really proud of the adaptableness shown by these individuals. They’re taking on vitally important roles and changing the way they work to help meet these new priorities to ensure the people of Surrey are safe.

“This not only assists SECAmb’s resilience but also builds on the already-brilliant relationship with colleagues in SECAmb.”

SECAmb Executive Director of Operations Joe Garcia added: “I am pleased we have strengthened our links with Surrey Fire and Rescue Service. The additional support provided by these individuals is really welcomed and I thank them for stepping into this role and providing us with greater resilience.”

The team will have the ability to respond to all types of medical calls under the guidance of a lead clinician. Once SECAmb prompt the request for assistance they will be ready to step up and support.

This arrangement is part of a national three-way agreement and has been risk assessed by the fire service and the Fire Brigade Union locally.