Two arrested after woman stabbed in broad daylight attack in centre of Brighton

An area has been thrown into total lockdown after a stabbing attack in the centre of Brighton.
Officers from Sussex Police armed with tasers were scrambled just before 2pm on Thursday to Norfolk Square in city centre after a woman was stabbed a number of times.
Witnesses say the victim collapsed in a heap in a pool of blood.
A large police cordon has been put in place and an investigation has been launched by officers from Sussex Police.
The woman has been rushed to hospital
A Sussex Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of a woman being stabbed in Norfolk Square at 1.45pm on Thursday.
“Two suspects fled the scene towards the seafront.
“The victim, 34, sustained a minor injury to her abdomen and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
“A woman, 44, and a man have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remain in custody for questioning.
“Anyone with information or who witnessed what happened is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 744 of 07/05.”