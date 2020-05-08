A number of police officers have been injured after responding to reports that men were “acting suspiciously” in Finsbury Park.
Police said they were patrolling along Blackstock Road at 8pm on Thursday when they came across a group of people “acting suspiciously”.
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said:: “Officers stopped to engage with them and subsequently conduct a routine search.
“The group resisted police and became violent, a number of officers suffered minor injuries.”
The injured officers were treated by the London Ambulance Service and none were taken to hospital.
Five men have been arrested for public order and assaulting an emergency worker.
He said: “As many as 30 cop cars and 70 or 80 coppers at the scene.”
A street fight had broken out and suggested a police officer had been injured while responding to the incident.
He tweeted: “It looked like a fight broke out by the library, where groups of young men have been gathering every evening since the start of Ramadan.
“It then looked like a police officer was hit by someone who then ran away and was chased by an officer.