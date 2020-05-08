As we mark VE Day across the UK 75 Years on, this year will be a little different to what most of us are used to. Events have been cancelled and the traditional bank holiday was moved from the 4th May to the 8th, but that will not stop the celebrations happening in a different way.

The lockdown measures have meant we are no longer able to join family, friends and neighbours for street party’s, instead we must observe social distancing whilst remembering the reason for the celebrations at home and in our gardens.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day or V-E Day, is a day celebrating the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, 8 May 1945

There will still be celebrations across the UK.

Southampton and Eastleigh were very much involved in the war effort and we have shared some iconic first footage of the first flights for both the Wellington and Spitfire prototypes from Eastleigh in the video together with the three speeches from previous Prime Ministers Neville Chamberlain and Winston Churchill at the beginning and end of the war in May 1945.

Do send us your Pictures and Videos from the celebrations you are having.

What’s happening today?

10:50 – At a service in Westminster, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will lay a wreath on behalf of the Commons. Lord West will lay a wreath on behalf of the Lords

11:00 – A national moment of remembrance and a two-minute silence will be held

12.04 – We will be live as the Battle of Britain VE Flypast will make a flypast in the South of Hampshire

14:45 – In a special programme on BBC One, extracts from Churchill’s victory speech to the nation announcing the end of the war in Europe will be broadcast

14:55 – Solo buglers, trumpeters and cornet players will be invited to play the Last Post from their homes

15:00 – As Churchill’s speech is broadcast, people will be invited to stand up and raise a glass in a national toast, saying: “To those who gave so much, we thank you”

20:00 – Another BBC One special will feature Welsh soprano Katherine Jenkins, actor Adrian Lester and singer Beverley Knight, who will be performing some well-known songs from the 1930s and 40s. The programme will culminate in the nation being invited to sing along to a rendition of wartime classic We’ll Meet Again

21:00 – The Queen’s pre-recorded address will be broadcast on BBC One at the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio address 75 years ago. It will be her second televised message during the coronavirus outbreak after a rare speech to the nation last month

21:30 – Spotlights will light up the sky in Portsmouth to recall the experience of blackouts during the war. The local council says the lights are also to remind people “that lighter times will come again”