Detectives investigating a serious assault in east London are releasing CCTV footage of a man they wish to identify.

In addition, officers are keen to speak to witnesses, in particular two men the victim approached, who walked with her for a time.

At around 18:15hrs on Friday, 17 April, a 37-year-old NHS doctor making her way home from work was waiting to take a Docklands Light Railway train from Shadwell DLR Station when she became aware of a man she did not know on the platform who appeared to be following her.

The victim boarded the train, as did the suspect. The victim was so concerned about his actions that she got off the train at Canning Town before quickly re-boarding in a bid to lose the man, but noticed he had mirrored her actions.

When she got off the train at Royal Victoria DLR Station, the suspect was still following. As a result, the victim asked two men she did not know to walk with her because she feared she was being followed. The suspect still followed.

The men walked with her part of the way before their journeys took them in different directions. The victim by that time had decided to call police but as she walked along Butchers Road, E16, and while she was still on the phone, the suspect approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

The victim was taken to hospital with cuts, bruising and injuries to her mouth, which included a broken tooth.

The suspect is believed to have left the scene, returning in the direction of Royal Victoria DLR Station.

Officers retain an open mind as to the motive for this attack.

There is nothing to suggest the victim was targeted specifically because she was a member of NHS staff and none of her property was taken.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue, led by the North East Command CID.

The suspect is described as a black man, aged around 20. At the time of the attack he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hooded top under a dark jacket and a dark cap.

Detective Constable Alister Kim, from North East CID, said: “We have no reason to believe that the victim in this case was targeted specifically because she was a doctor or working for the NHS. However, we would urgently seek the public’s help in identifying this man. The victim was subjected to a frightening ordeal, having been followed along the transport network by this suspect who did not leave her alone, even after she sought help from members of the public and made a call to police.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen any part of this incident, either at Shadwell DLR Station, on the DLR itself, or when the victim got off and walked to Butchers Road from Royal Victoria Station.

“Or did you perhaps see the actions of the victim as she got off and back on the train at Canning Town, followed by the suspect? In particular we are very keen to speak to the two witnesses who helped the victim on her journey home.

“CCTV footage shows a man walking in Commercial Road near its junction with Sidney Street prior to the incident. If anyone recognises this man I would urge them to get in touch.”

Anyone who might have information that could assist police is asked to call 101 reference CAD 6121/17 Apr