 Man arrested for possession of firearm after Orpington Burglary – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent Orpington

Man arrested for possession of firearm after Orpington Burglary

May 8, 2020
Shortly before 2am on Friday morning Officers from the Met   Police attended a distressed woman after a man broke into her home whilst she slept and made threats while pointing a gun at her.
No injuries. A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of this firearm.
 
