 Man stabbed in Tottenham – UKNIP
BREAKING LONDON Tottenham

Man stabbed in Tottenham

May 8, 2020

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in #Tottenham, north-London. Met Police have said they were called at 9:10pm on Thursday  to Elm Park Avenue, #N15. The victims condition has been assessed as non life threatening. No arrests have been made say the New Scotland Yard.

FacebookTwitter