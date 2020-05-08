Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was involved in two collisions on the M25 this morning.

Shortly after 6am, officers were called to the M25 clockwise, between junctions 7 and 8, following a collision between a black Vauxhall Astra, a nearside bridge barrier and a HGV. The driver of the car was then involved in a subsequent collision with another HGV in lane 3. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where his injuries are not currently described as life changing.

The M25 was closed completely clockwise until around 11:50 to allow an air ambulance to land (although he was taken to hospital by road), the collision investigators to carry out their work, and the scene to be cleared. Officer’s are grateful to the public who were caught in the closure for their patience.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has dashcam or helmetcam footage of the incident, or the manner of driving of the Vauxhall Astra or the HGVs in the minutes before the collision, is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting ref PR/P20104194.