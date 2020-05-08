Police are investigating a report of a rape of a 21-year-old woman in Hythe

Police are investigating a report of a rape of a 21-year-old woman that happened between May 1 and May 2.

It is believed the incident took place sometime between midday on Friday 1 May and 7am on Saturday 2 May and in the area between Prospect Park Place and the wooded area behind Endeavour Way.

Since receiving the report, police have conducted a thorough search of the area and made house visits to residents to appeal for information.

An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

The woman, who is from the New Forest, is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Matthews said:

“We would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area of Prospect Park Place and Endeavour Way between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning who saw anything suspicious to contact us.

“If you were driving through Hythe between these times and have dash cam footage, this may also assist us.

“We are looking at quite long time period when this incident could have taken place, and we believe a number of people would have been in or passed through the area.

You may think you didn’t see anything important but what you did see might be vital in us ascertaining the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44200154475, or approach an officer out on patrol in Hythe.”