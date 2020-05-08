UPDATED:Shocking level of violence used on a father holding his child by police officers in a petrol station deploying a taser as a first choice weapon

Shocking level of violence used on a father holding his child by police officers in a petrol station deploying a taser as a first choice weapon.
The level of unnecessary force used against this man in front of his young child was disgusting and appalling, after this video was taken i continued to film and the police officer continued to tase the man several consecutive times whilst his son was still witnessing this all happen.
i don’t know what the man did or was accused of doing but the level of force used on him with the inappropriate procedures was incredibly difficult to watch. at times like this, institutes like the police need to be people that we can rely on for protection in every sense of the word and i personally think that the last thing they did was protect this child’s mental well being.
i hope whoever this person is is okay regardless of whatever crime he committed and the child is in safer hands than that of greater manchester police
A man has been charged following an incident which saw a taser being deployed by a GMP officer.
Shortly before 11pm on Wednesday 6 May 2020, police officers observed a vehicle being driven unsafely at high speed on Chester Road, in Stretford.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver, Desmond Ziggy Mombeyarara of Cornbrook Park Road, Old Trafford was arrested and subsequently charged with the following:
· Two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty
· One count of driving at excess speed
· One count of not having vehicle insurance
· Once count of being unfit to drive through drink
· One count of failing without reasonable excuse to co-operate
with a preliminary test
· One count of failing to stop when required to do so
· One count of unnecessary travel.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Manchester Magistrates Court today Friday 8 May 2020.
During the arrest a taser was deployed by a Greater Manchester Police Officer.
The matter has been reviewed by the GMP Professional Standards Branch and we have voluntarily referred this matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, to ensure transparency and independence in terms of reviewing the circumstances of the arrest.
Superintendent Mark Kenny, commented:
“We are aware of public concern regarding this arrest and I want to reassure the public that this matter is being reviewed and treated seriously. In addition we have voluntarily referred this matter to the IOPC.”