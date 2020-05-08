UPDATED:Shocking level of violence used on a father holding his child by police officers in a petrol station deploying a taser as a first choice weapon

Shocking level of violence used on a father holding his child by police officers in a petrol station deploying a taser as a first choice weapon.

The level of unnecessary force used against this man in front of his young child was disgusting and appalling, after this video was taken i continued to film and the police officer continued to tase the man several consecutive times whilst his son was still witnessing this all happen.

i don’t know what the man did or was accused of doing but the level of force used on him with the inappropriate procedures was incredibly difficult to watch. at times like this, institutes like the police need to be people that we can rely on for protection in every sense of the word and i personally think that the last thing they did was protect this child’s mental well being.