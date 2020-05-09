 A man has been charged with murder Of Danny Pearce – UKNIP
A man has been charged with murder Of Danny Pearce

A man has been charged with murder Of Danny Pearce 31 In 2017.

David Egan, 23,  of Ashmead Road, SE8, will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 9 May charged with the murder on 15 July 2017 of Danny Pearce. (Pictured)

