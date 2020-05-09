A much-loved Thames Valley police horse has been put to sleep following a leg injury that the horse was not able to recover from.

The Thames Valley Police Mounted Section announced the sad news on their Twitter page after the horse’s condition deteriorated.

A spokesperson for the unit said:

“We are utterly devastated to announce that we have had to have our Gorgeous PH Mallory put to sleep.

“After an ongoing battle with a leg injury which has sadly deteriorated, we had to make the most awful but kindest decision we could for him.

“Thank you, Mallory, for your seven years of hard work and service to Thames Valley Police.

“He was a yard favourite for being the most loveable & cheekiest horse but also the most fun to ride. We will all miss you terribly”.

Police Horse Mallory was one of four Thames Valley Police horses to take part in the procession that led PC Andrew Harper’s funeral through Oxford on October 14th 2019.

PH Mallory was joined by PH Atlas, PH Odin and PH Luna when they led PC Harper’s motorcade through Oxford to Christchurch Cathedral.