Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Streatham which has left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called at 11.17pm on Friday, 8 May, to a collision involving a cyclist in Streatham High Road, SW16.

Officers attended the scene along with London Ambulance Service and found a critically injured 16-year-old boy. He has been taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Officers believe the boy had been cycling on the High Road when he was in collision with a car and, seconds later, struck by a second car travelling close behind.

The drivers of both cars failed to stop at the scene. Officers investigated and arrested two men at separate locations in the local area. The men – both aged in their 20s – are in custody at south London police stations. It is not thought that the two drivers were known to each other, but enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command.

They are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage that may assist the investigation to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Catford on 020 8285 1574.

Share on social media