Fatal collision near Folkestone

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A20 London Road near Peene, Folkestone.

The incident happened near the bus stop opposite The Street at 8.35am on Friday 8 May 2020.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene after being involved in a collision with an articulated lorry, shortly after getting out of a parked Opel Vectra.

His next of kin have been informed.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference SM/JW/40/2020.