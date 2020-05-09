IOPC launch investigation into incident in Haringey

On Thursday 7th May, the IOPC launched an independent investigation into the full circumstances of an incident in Haringey on 4 May in which a man sustained serious injuries.

We fully support this investigation and continue to co-operate with the IOPC’s investigation team to ensure that all the facts are established.

Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, Commander of the Met’s North Area Command Unit said: “My thoughts and well wishes are with the injured man and his family. I have spoken with the man and a family member, and have assured them that I am fully committed to supporting the IOPC investigation.

“All police officers are fully aware that they will be asked to account for their actions – officers are not exempt from the law and we would not wish to be. Three officers have been informed they are under investigation and placed on local restrictions.

“An incident like this is very sad and will naturally provoke commentary and conversations within the local community. I would ask people to allow the independent investigation to take place and report its findings in due course so that the full circumstances can be established.

“My senior leadership team and I are working hard to engage fully with our community partners, key stakeholders and the local authority. We are speaking with them and listening to their views.”