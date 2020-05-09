Police are appealing for help to identify the body of a man found at Old Castle Point near East Cowes this morning.
Officers were called at 6.14am after the man’s body was found on the beach.
Specialist scene of crime officers attended to examine the scene and allow for the body to be recovered.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries are underway to identify the man.
He has been described as:
-Asian
-around 30 to 40 years of age
-wearing brown corduroy trousers and a smart blue shirt
-dark, collar length hair
-clean shaven
-of slim build
-short in height
Anyone with information on this incident should call us on 101, quoting the reference number 44200163661.