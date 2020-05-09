Police launch probe after man dies in West Croydon Street

The Met Police have launched an investigation after a man has collapsed in the street and sadly died.

Officers and Paramedics were called early on Saturday afternoon to Select supermarket on London Road in Croydon to a man who has been found collapsed in the street.

Despite efforts of Paramedics and Doctors called to the incident the man sadly died at the scene.

St James’ Road was shut by police at around 12pm and a witness reported seeing at least four police cars, two ambulances and two ambulance cars at the scene.

A spokesman for the Met Police said : “Police were called at approximately 11.35am on Saturday, May 9 to reports of a man collapsed in London Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but the man – no further details – was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained.”