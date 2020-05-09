Trainee solicitor who violently raped one woman and attempted to rape another has had his sentence increased

A man who violently raped one woman and attempted to rape another has had his sentence increased following intervention by the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP.

Wilfred Marodza, 28, had been drinking with friends after work on 19 July 2019. He had been harassing people in a bar and behaved in a sexually provocative manner to a number of women.

After leaving the bar in the early hours of the next morning, Marodza began following the first victim who was on her way home. He grabbed her by the neck and dragged her to a secluded park. Marodza then threatened to kill her, made her strip naked and raped her. After a struggle, the woman eventually managed to escape and ran away from Marodza, who chased her.

One hour later, Marodza approached his second victim, who is visually impaired, while she was waiting for the bus. He offered to help her find a taxi, before grabbing her and placing his hand over her mouth. She managed to scream, causing the offender to run away. He was later arrested at his home in Eastbourne, after his work ID was found by police at the bar he had visited the day before.

Marodza was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment on 16 January 2020 at the Inner London Crown Court. Following a referral to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, on 27 March the sentence was found to be unduly lenient and has been increased to a sentence of 16 years’ imprisonment, with a 5 year extended licence.

After the hearing the Solicitor General said:

“Marodza subjected his victims to depraved, callous attacks, resulting in serious emotional trauma. I am pleased the Court of Appeal agreed he should serve a longer sentence, and hope the increase brings some comfort to the victims.”