Officers who stopped and searched a vehicle in Deal yesterday evening say they found a large amount of cash, thought to be around £200,000. If the money is deemed to be criminal money, then under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
£200k found in Kent police vehicle stop
Train delays after tree blocks the line in Folkestone
Train services are being seriously affected after a tree has been reported blocking the line at #FolkestoneWest Trains towards Dover are being...
M20 motorway was closed after a car on fire between Junction 8 and 9
The M20 motorway was closed for a short time on Sunday after car was totally gulfed in flames near to Junction 8 to Junction 9, about 4 miles...
As of 9am 10 May, there have been 1,821,280 tests, with 92,837 tests on 09 May. 1,334,770 people have been tested of which 219,183 tested positive...
Can you help locate missing teenager from Gravesend?
Officers are appealing for the public’s help in trying to locate a teenager missing from Gravesend. 14-year-old Shayla-Mae Carter was last seen...
Department for Transport granted a special exemption for the first-ever UK skytyping display to honour the 75th anniversary of VE Day
The Department for Transport granted a special exemption for the first-ever UK skytyping display to honour the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe...
Police are appealing for help to identify the body of a man found at Old Castle Point near East Cowes
Police are appealing for help to identify the body of a man found at Old Castle Point near East Cowes this morning. Officers were called at 6.14am...
Police launch probe after man dies in West Croydon Street
The Met Police have launched an investigation after a man has collapsed in the street and sadly died. Officers and Paramedics were called early on...
‘We’re fighting a losing battle’: Hackney police admit defeat as sun-worshippers pack out parks and beaches on ‘hottest day of the year so far’ on last weekend of full lockdown
We’re fighting a losing battle in the parks today. Literally hundreds of people sitting having pizza, beers, wines. As always a big thank you to...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Streatham which has left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Streatham which has left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries. Police were...
Trainee solicitor who violently raped one woman and attempted to rape another has had his sentence increased
A man who violently raped one woman and attempted to rape another has had his sentence increased following intervention by the Solicitor General, Rt...
IOPC launch investigation into incident in Haringey
On Thursday 7th May, the IOPC launched an independent investigation into the full circumstances of an incident in Haringey on 4 May in which a man...
Millions more items of PPE for frontline staff from new business partnerships
NHS and social care staff in the UK are set to receive millions of items of personal protective equipment (PPE) over the coming months...
A man has been charged with murder Of Danny Pearce
A man has been charged with murder Of Danny Pearce 31 In 2017. David Egan, 23, of Ashmead Road, SE8, will appear in custody at Bromley...
Fire crews have been called to tackle a car engulfed in flames on the A2 near Eltham on Saturday afternoon. Drivers are facing delays after a road...
Fatal collision near Folkestone
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A20 London Road near Peene, Folkestone. The incident happened near...
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was involved in two collisions on the M25 this morning.
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was involved in two collisions on the M25 this morning. Shortly after 6am, officers were called to...
A man has been charged by officers investigating the deaths of two children in Ilford
A man has been charged by officers investigating the deaths of two children in Ilford. Nadarajah Nithiyakumar, 40, of Aldborough Parade, Ilford was...
Man arrested for possession of firearm after Orpington Burglary
Shortly before 2am on Friday morning Officers from the Met Police attended a distressed woman after a man broke into her home whilst she slept and...
Detectives investigating a serious assault in east London are releasing CCTV footage of a man they wish to identify
Detectives investigating a serious assault in east London are releasing CCTV footage of a man they wish to identify. In addition, officers are keen...
UPDATED:Shocking level of violence used on a father holding his child by police officers in a petrol station deploying a taser as a first choice weapon
Shocking level of violence used on a father holding his child by police officers in a petrol station deploying a taser as a first choice weapon...
Police are investigating a report of a rape of a 21-year-old woman in Hythe
Police are investigating a report of a rape of a 21-year-old woman that happened between May 1 and May 2. It is believed the incident took place...
A number of police officers have been injured after responding to reports that men were “acting suspiciously” in Finsbury Park
A number of police officers have been injured after responding to reports that men were “acting suspiciously” in Finsbury Park. Police...
Man stabbed in Tottenham
A man has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in #Tottenham, north-London. Met Police have said they were called at 9:10pm on Thursday to...
Surrey firefighters are assisting their blue light partners, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), in the battle against COVID-19
Surrey firefighters are assisting their blue light partners, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), in the battle against COVID-19. Five staff...
The family of Victoria Blake who died on the A3(M) last Friday have paid tribute to her
The family of a woman who died on the A3(M) on Friday night (1 May) have today paid tribute to her. Police were called at just before midnight...
Fire crew tackle blaze in Crawley Down
Fire crews from Crawley and East Grinstead are dealing with a fire on Wallage Lane, Crawley Down. A Command Support Unit from West Sussex fire and a...