Can you help find a missing teenager from Havant?

Louise, 16, was last seen at around midday on Friday 8 May in Somborne Drive, Havant.

She has not been in contact since and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Louise is described as:

• white

• around 5ft 2ins tall

• of slim build

• straight, black, shoulder-length hair

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black and white striped t-shirt, black trainers and a black coat with a fur hood.

Officers from Hampshire Police have been following several lines of enquiry since Louise was reported missing, and we are keen to hear from members of the public who may have seen her.

Have you seen anyone matching her description in the area? Do you know where Louise is?

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44200163113.