Can you help locate missing teenager from Gravesend?

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in trying to locate a teenager missing from Gravesend.

14-year-old Shayla-Mae Carter was last seen leaving her home in Gravesend at 8.30am on Friday 8 May.

It is thought she may have travelled to London via train.

She is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall with long black hair. It is not known what she was wearing but it is believed she has a black handbag with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 08-0419.