 COVID19 Daily deaths still three figures 269 New deaths
COVID19 Daily deaths still three figures 269 New deaths

May 10, 2020
As of 9am 10 May, there have been 1,821,280 tests, with 92,837 tests on 09 May. 1,334,770 people have been tested of which 219,183 tested positive. As of 5pm on 09 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 31,855 have sadly died.
 
