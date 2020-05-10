 M20 motorway was closed after a car on fire between Junction 8 and 9 – UKNIP
M20 motorway was closed after a car on fire between Junction 8 and 9

May 10, 2020
The M20 motorway was closed for a short time  on Sunday after  car was totally gulfed in flames  near to  Junction 8 to Junction 9, about 4 miles before Ashford.
 Officers from Kent Police closed the  coastbound carriageway and traffic was diverted  on to the A20 whilst fire figthers tackled the blaze with a hose reel.
No One was  injured.
 
