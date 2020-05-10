Major search for missing Government official continues

We can now Exclusively bring you more information in relation to a Missing person search in Bentley, Farnham.

A Government Worker Richard Charles Morris who was appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji and set to start his new role in July 2020 from his previous role as Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Nepal from November 2015 to November 2019 has been missing since the 6th May 2020.

A major search is still underway in the village of Bentley, Farnham and surrounding areas to desperately locate Richard who went for a run and has not been seen since 10.30am on the 6th May. The major search continues with the assistance of Hampshire Constabulary, Hampshire Search and Rescue, Dog Search and Rescue teams, Air Support, the UK Missing persons Bureau and other agency’s are involved due to Mr Morris’s role. Government have been made aware Mr Morris is missing.

He was born on 1 November 1967 in Worcestershire. He married Alison in 1992 and they have one daughter and two sons. In his spare time, he enjoys long-distance running, reading, travel, music and spending time with his family.

Richard received a BA Hons in English Literature from Aberystwyth University (which included a 1-year scholarship to the University of Illinois); and has an MBA from Aston University. He undertook contract work for Touche Ross Management Consultancy as part of his MBA. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (FCIM) and of the Royal Society for Arts, Manufacture and Commerce (FRSA).

Richard was the Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Nepal from November 2015 to November 2019. Before that he was Head of Pacific Department at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office from 2013 to 2015. Between 2008 and 2012 Richard was Consul General in Sydney and Director General Trade and Investment (Australasia), before that Deputy Head of Mission and HM Consul General at the British Embassy in Mexico City (January 2005 to June 2008).

Before going overseas Richard was Head of Assistance Group in Consular Directorate in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (2001 to 2004). He entered the Foreign and Commonwealth Office via open competition (1990); and since then has worked as Assistant Desk Officer, Non-Proliferation and Defence Department (1990 to 1991); Assistant Desk Officer, Cultural Relations Department (1991 to 1992); undertook a temporary duty to the United Kingdom Mission to United Nations, New York (1993); was Third Secretary (Political), British High Commission, Ottawa (1993 to 1996); Second Secretary (Political), British High Commission, Bridgetown (1996 to 2000); and Head of Resource Accounting and Budgeting Team (2000 to 2001).

Police stated: “The 52-year-old man was last seen when he went for a run in the Bentley area at 10.30 on the morning of 6 May.

His family are understandably concerned for his welfare.

We’ve been making enquiries this evening but are now turning to you for your help.

Richard is described as being white, around 6ft tall, with greying hair and a beard. He is also described as having port birth mark on his face.

He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeved top with a half zip, black shorts, and blue trainers.

If you see him, or think you may have seen him since 10.30 this morning please call us on 101, quoting reference 627 of 06/05/2020, or 44200160398.