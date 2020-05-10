 Missing Tunbridge Wells man found after search – UKNIP
BREAKING

Missing Tunbridge Wells man found after search

May 10, 2020

Missing  Paul Perkins from #Kent was found safe this morning in #AshdownForest.
Police revealed the great news and would like to say thank you to the specialist search and rescue volunteers who helped the with the area search team and to those of you who share their appeal 

FacebookTwitter