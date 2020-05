The M25 is closed ant-clockwise between Junction 31 for Purfleet/Lakeside and Junction 30 for Aveley following a multiple vehicle collision.

There are long delays on the approach to the Dartford crossing as traffic held to implement the closure.

All emergency services are working at the scene with Highways England traffic officers, in a response being led by Essex police.

A diversion route using local routes has been implemented at J31.