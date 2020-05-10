 Train delays after tree blocks the line in Folkestone – UKNIP
BREAKING Folkestone Kent

Train delays after tree blocks the line in Folkestone

May 10, 2020

Train services are being seriously affected after a  tree has been reported blocking the line at #FolkestoneWest Trains towards Dover are being delayed. 

Staff from a  Network Rail response team  have been sent to organise  the  removal.

FacebookTwitter