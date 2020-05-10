Train delays after tree blocks the line in Folkestone

Train services are being seriously affected after a tree has been reported blocking the line at #FolkestoneWest Trains towards Dover are being delayed.
Staff from a Network Rail response team have been sent to organise the removal.
As of 9am 10 May, there have been 1,821,280 tests, with 92,837 tests on 09 May. 1,334,770 people have been tested of which 219,183 tested positive...
Officers are appealing for the public’s help in trying to locate a teenager missing from Gravesend. 14-year-old Shayla-Mae Carter was last seen...
Missing Paul Perkins from #Kent was found safe this morning in #AshdownForest.Police revealed the great news and would like to say thank you to the...
Officers who stopped and searched a vehicle in Deal yesterday evening say they found a large amount of cash, thought to be around £200,000. If the...
We can now Exclusively bring you more information in relation to a Missing person search in Bentley, Farnham. A Government Worker Richard...
The Department for Transport granted a special exemption for the first-ever UK skytyping display to honour the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe...
Police are appealing for help to identify the body of a man found at Old Castle Point near East Cowes this morning. Officers were called at 6.14am...
The Met Police have launched an investigation after a man has collapsed in the street and sadly died. Officers and Paramedics were called early on...
We’re fighting a losing battle in the parks today. Literally hundreds of people sitting having pizza, beers, wines. As always a big thank you to...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Streatham which has left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries. Police were...
A man who violently raped one woman and attempted to rape another has had his sentence increased following intervention by the Solicitor General, Rt...
On Thursday 7th May, the IOPC launched an independent investigation into the full circumstances of an incident in Haringey on 4 May in which a man...
NHS and social care staff in the UK are set to receive millions of items of personal protective equipment (PPE) over the coming months...
A man has been charged with murder Of Danny Pearce 31 In 2017. David Egan, 23, of Ashmead Road, SE8, will appear in custody at Bromley...
Fire crews have been called to tackle a car engulfed in flames on the A2 near Eltham on Saturday afternoon. Drivers are facing delays after a road...
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A20 London Road near Peene, Folkestone. The incident happened near...
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was involved in two collisions on the M25 this morning. Shortly after 6am, officers were called to...
A man has been charged by officers investigating the deaths of two children in Ilford. Nadarajah Nithiyakumar, 40, of Aldborough Parade, Ilford was...
Shortly before 2am on Friday morning Officers from the Met Police attended a distressed woman after a man broke into her home whilst she slept and...
Detectives investigating a serious assault in east London are releasing CCTV footage of a man they wish to identify. In addition, officers are keen...
Shocking level of violence used on a father holding his child by police officers in a petrol station deploying a taser as a first choice weapon...
Police are investigating a report of a rape of a 21-year-old woman that happened between May 1 and May 2. It is believed the incident took place...
A number of police officers have been injured after responding to reports that men were “acting suspiciously” in Finsbury Park. Police...
A man has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in #Tottenham, north-London. Met Police have said they were called at 9:10pm on Thursday to...
Surrey firefighters are assisting their blue light partners, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), in the battle against COVID-19. Five staff...
The family of a woman who died on the A3(M) on Friday night (1 May) have today paid tribute to her. Police were called at just before midnight...