A man has been jailed for a series of commercial burglaries in Westminster.

Michael Daulat, 39, of no fixed address, was convicted in February and sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, 6 May.

He admitted three counts of burglary and being in breach of a criminal behaviour order stating that he is not allowed to enter the City of Westminster.

The court heard that he had smashed the window of a shop in St. Christopher’s Place, W1 on August 2019 and stolen £140 worth of clothing.

He targeted another shop in the same street in January, throwing a brick through the window to steal over £2,800 worth of clothing and bags.

In February he approached a shop in New Cavendish Street, W1 and again smashed the window, stealing £3,000 worth of designer goods.

Officers from the Central West BCU Burglary Unit launched an investigation and identified Daulat through CCTV and forensic evidence.

He was arrested on 28 February and attended court where he pleaded guilty the following day.

Detective Sergeant Pete Lower said: “This is an example to our businesses and community that burglary and theft will absolutely not be tolerated. Those committing such offences can expect to arrested and put before the courts.”