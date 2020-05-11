Four rushed to hospital after car ploughed into tree in Erith

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Erith which led to four people being taken to hospital.

The incident happened at about 8pm on Sunday, 10 May on Avenue Road near the junction with Victoria Road in Erith.

A black Vauxhall Astra was in collision with a tree, and four males in the car – aged 18, 18, 17 and 16 years old – were injured.

The London Fire Brigade, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended; all four were taken to hospital where they remain.

None of the injured are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

At this stage officers do not believe any other vehicle was involved.

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote reference Cad 6174/10May.

