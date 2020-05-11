 Police are appealing for information to find Lisha Omokhai – UKNIP
May 11, 2020

Police are appealing for information to find Lisha Omokhai aged 14. Last seen in the Knatts Valley area 3pm yesterday. She’s 5ft 5ins, slim build with shoulder-length black hair. Last seen wearing black hooded top, black leggings and trainers. Anyone with information please call police on 101: Ref: 10-0826.

