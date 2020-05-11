Police are appealing for information to find Lisha Omokhai aged 14. Last seen in the Knatts Valley area 3pm yesterday. She’s 5ft 5ins, slim build with shoulder-length black hair. Last seen wearing black hooded top, black leggings and trainers. Anyone with information please call police on 101: Ref: 10-0826.
Police are appealing for information to find Lisha Omokhai
