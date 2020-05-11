Witnesses are being sought after teenager is stabbed in Maidstone

At around 10.30pm on Sunday 10 May 2020, Kent Police was called to a report a man had been assaulted in an alleyway that runs between Plains Avenue and Cumberland Avenue.

The victim, who is in his 20s, suffered four small cuts to his abdomen and believes the assailant may have been in possession of a weapon.

The suspect is described as being white and was wearing a dark hooded top with a red emblem on the front, dark jogging bottoms and trainers.

Detective Sergeant Jim Farley said: ‘Officers will be making enquiries in the area and we are asking anybody who saw the incident or the suspect running from the scene to come forward.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting crime reference 46/79575/20.