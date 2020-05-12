Closer Look at a 2-inch mortar bomb unearthed in Brighton yesterday

Here’s a closer look at how a four-man bomb disposal team from Southern Diving Unit 2 dealt with a 2-inch mortar bomb unearthed in Brighton yesterday.

Despite the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19, Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Device teams remain on stand-by all day, every day to assist civil authorities with such tasks and ensure the public’s safety.

After being called in by Sussex Police, our team deemed the British-made bomb too dangerous to move from where city centre construction workers found it.

The team destroyed it in situ, with mitigation measures around the blast and a cordon to protect the public. Should you ever find anything which looks like it has explosive potential, please step back and call the police immediately. Photos thanks to the HM Naval Base Portsmouth