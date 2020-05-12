County lines drugs trio in court

Three suspected county line drug dealers have been charged following their arrest in Halling.

On Wednesday 6 May 2020, officers in plain clothes saw a man and a teenage girl they suspected to be involved in the supply of drugs, inside a car in Vicarage Close.

Both were arrested along with a second man who was detained nearby.

The officers also seized two mobile phones, around £900 in cash and a quantity of heroin and cocaine deals from inside the vehicle.

All three were later charged with conspiring to supply heroin and conspiring to supply crack cocaine between 1 April and 6 May.

Tershan Thompson, aged 26 of Seager Place, St John’s, London and the 17-year-old girl from Greater London appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court, where the teenager was bailed to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 4 June. Mr Thompson was further remanded to the same hearing.

Simon Wood, aged 35, of Vicarage Close, Halling was bailed by police to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 9 June.