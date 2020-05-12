Detectives are re-appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a robbery in Whitechapel

Police were called to MS Express, a newsagents, on Osborn Street E1 at 3am on 16 November 2019 to a report of a robbery.

Officers attended and the victim, a man in his 30s, reported being assaulted and robbed of his phone and wallet by two men. Moments before the attack, the victim had been engaged in a conversation with the men.

The victim was beaten to the ground and left bleeding while the suspects ran off. He was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Detectives launched an investigation into the incident and have charged one man however enquiries are ongoing to trace the man pictured in CCTV.

Any witnesses in the area at the time or anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call police on 020 8345 3775 quoting CAD 1066/16 Nov