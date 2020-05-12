Man charged with manslaughter following the death of a man at Bognor holiday park

A man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in a Bognor holiday park last year. On 14 June, police received a report of an assault at Butlin’s holiday park, Bognor Regis. Michael Loughlin, 52, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedford suffered a punch to the head and sadly later died of his injuries at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. Billy Mongey, 32, of Tooting Grove in Wandsworth, will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (14 May).