A man has died following a collision in #Benfleet.

A black Smart car and a Renault Traffic van were in collision in Benfleet Road at around 4.20pm on Monday 11 May.

The driver of the Smart car, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where, sadly, he later died.

The driver of the van was not seriously injured.

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting incident 665 of 11 May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.