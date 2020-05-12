 Police and Paramedics called to serious incident in Tenterden – UKNIP
Brekaing Kent Tenterden

Police and Paramedics called to serious incident in Tenterden

May 12, 2020
Four ambulances from South East Coast ambulance service  and five police cars  from Kent Police were called to Goodsall Road on the Three Fields estate  in Tenterden following an incident around 5:30pm on Tuesday.
 
An air ambulance also landed nearby.  Witness have said that  an injured man was  being restrained by police.
 
 
FacebookTwitter