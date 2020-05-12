Police and Paramedics called to serious incident in Tenterden
Kent crime squad hit double figures
Sixty-six charges were secured by a specialist team of Kent Police detectives and uniformed officers in April 2020. Among those charged by...
County lines drugs trio in court
Three suspected county line drug dealers have been charged following their arrest in Halling. On Wednesday 6 May 2020, officers in plain clothes saw...
Police are appealing for information to find Lisha Omokhai
Police are appealing for information to find Lisha Omokhai aged 14. Last seen in the Knatts Valley area 3pm yesterday. She’s 5ft 5ins, slim build...
Four rushed to hospital after car ploughed into tree in Erith
Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Erith which led to four people being taken to hospital. The incident...
Witnesses are being sought after teenager is stabbed in Maidstone
At around 10.30pm on Sunday 10 May 2020, Kent Police was called to a report a man had been assaulted in an alleyway that runs between Plains...
Serious life changing collision closes part of the M25 in Essex
The M25 is closed ant-clockwise between Junction 31 for Purfleet/Lakeside and Junction 30 for Aveley following a multiple vehicle collision. There...
Train delays after tree blocks the line in Folkestone
Train services are being seriously affected after a tree has been reported blocking the line at #FolkestoneWest Trains towards Dover are being...
M20 motorway was closed after a car on fire between Junction 8 and 9
The M20 motorway was closed for a short time on Sunday after car was totally gulfed in flames near to Junction 8 to Junction 9, about 4 miles...
Can you help locate missing teenager from Gravesend?
Officers are appealing for the public’s help in trying to locate a teenager missing from Gravesend. 14-year-old Shayla-Mae Carter was last seen...
£200k found in Kent police vehicle stop
Officers who stopped and searched a vehicle in Deal yesterday evening say they found a large amount of cash, thought to be around £200,000. If the...
A man has been charged with murder Of Danny Pearce
A man has been charged with murder Of Danny Pearce 31 In 2017. David Egan, 23, of Ashmead Road, SE8, will appear in custody at Bromley...
Fire crews have been called to tackle a car engulfed in flames on the A2 near Eltham on Saturday afternoon. Drivers are facing delays after a road...
Fatal collision near Folkestone
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A20 London Road near Peene, Folkestone. The incident happened near...
Man arrested for possession of firearm after Orpington Burglary
Shortly before 2am on Friday morning Officers from the Met Police attended a distressed woman after a man broke into her home whilst she slept and...
Dr Tariq Shafi has died of COVID19
Extremely sad to report that Dr Tariq Shafi, Consultant Haematologist at Darent Valley Hospital, in Dartford has sadly passed away. He was on a...
A man who made threats in Maidstone and then failed to stop driving for a police patrol has been jailed
A man who made threats in Maidstone and then failed to stop driving for a police patrol has been jailed. In the early hours of 9 April 2019, Phillip...
Ashford man who tried to pull knife on officers is jailed
An Ashford man who tried to pull a knife on officers as they arrested him for assaulting a woman has been jailed. Kuislend...
Ashford crack dealer charged and remanded
A suspected drug dealer has been charged with attempting to sell crack cocaine and heroin in Ashford. Joseph Morgan, 21, of no fixed abode, was...
Two arrested after woman stabbed in broad daylight attack in centre of Brighton
An area has been thrown into total lockdown after a stabbing attack in the centre of Brighton. Officers from Sussex Police armed with tasers...
Members of the public are being asked to help find a man missing from Tunbridge Wells
Members of the public are being asked to help find a man missing from Tunbridge Wells. Paul Perkins was reported missing at around midday on...
An amusement centre robbery in Gillingham has led to a man being jailed for seven years
An amusement centre robbery in Gillingham has led to a man being jailed for seven years. Florjan Lleshi of Ager Avenue, Dagenham, appeared at...
Body found in Dunorlan Park Tunbridge Wells
Officers from Kent Police were called on Thursday Morning to Dunorlan Park in Tunbridge Wells following the grim discovery of a body. Police were...
Officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Canterbury have released an image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries
Officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Canterbury have released an image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries. A man...
Mass Police search after COVIDIOT Driver takes Police up the wrong way up the A20 in Orpington
A COVIDIOT Driver has been arrested after mass police chase involving five Police dogs, 20 officers and a force helicopter. The man was found...
A thief, who used wigs in an attempt to disguise himself as he stole from others in Thanet, has been jailed for 15 years
A thief, who used wigs in an attempt to disguise himself as he stole from others in Thanet, has been jailed for 15 years. Darren Giardina...
Witnesses are sought following a robbery in Ramsgate during which a man’s clothes were stolen.
Witnesses are sought following a robbery in Ramsgate during which a man’s clothes were stolen. Kent Police was called at around 1.55am on...
Gravesend residents are being urged to be vigilant after a pensioner had £15,000 stolen by a man claiming to be a police officer
Gravesend residents are being urged to be vigilant after a pensioner had £15,000 stolen by a man claiming to be a police officer. On 24 April...