Police officer fighting for his life after Serious collision in St Albans

Officers from Herts Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision.

https://youtu.be/xPD-D2n9DXg

London Road in St Albans is closed following a serious traffic collision which happened at 1.35pm this afternoon.

Drivers carrying out essential journeys are asked to find alternative routes.

Police, fire and ambulance and air ambulance are in London Road following the collision which happened near Cunningham Avenue by the railway bridge.

A marked police car, which was responding to an incident, overturned after hitting a brick wall.